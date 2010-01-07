BCS National Championship Game

advertisement
America hates the Bowl Championship Series. Even its fans acknowledge that college football still doesn’t have fair postseason matchups, and President Obama has called for an eight-team playoff, saying he’s “fed up” with the BCS’s computerized rankings system. But love it or hate it, one part of the system’s value is undeniable: Last season, the BCS bowl games brought more than $1.2 billion in economic activity to the four host cities. This year, Pasadena will see an extra trail of tourists and cash as it hosts both the Rose Bowl and the National Championship Game — the city of just 145,000 will welcome nearly 700,000 hot-dog-chomping, sweatshirt-buying, hotel-room-filling visitors in a week. Touchdown! — SS

