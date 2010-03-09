What Would You Ask Nature? Submit to the Biomimicry Institute/Designers Accord Challenge!

Thanks to a smart TED talk by biologist Janine Beynus that made the rounds a few years ago, books like Biomimicry: Innovation Inspired by Nature , and new online resources like AskNature.org , more and more designers are realizing a simple truth when trying to find responsible, ecological solutions: If we’re trying to do it, chances are, nature already did it better.

Biomimicry is quickly becoming a cornerstone ofsustainable design (read our story on biomimicry from 2008), but for designers who want to incorporate biomimicry into their work, many don’t know where to start. Some famous biomimetic solutions have gotten passed around the mainstream press–including examples like self-cleaningsurfaces modeled on lotus flowers, or the sticky repositionable tapeinspired by gecko feet–but biomimicry isn’t as easy as using nature as a crib sheet. “One of the big realizations that designers have when they play withbiomimicry is that it’s not a tool, it’s a mindset shift,” says Dayna Baumeister, who co-founded the Biomimicry Guild with Benyus in 1998. “Because ofthat–because of the fundamentally different way of thinking–it’shard.”

Biomimicry expert Janine Benyus’ 2005 TED talk

Even for biologists, it requires a shift in thinking, says Baumeister, from learning about nature to learning from nature, including how each of those processes fit within a larger ecosystem. In a way, it’s examining nature’s solutions for survival, but through a design lens, says Chris Allen,project manager for AskNature.org. “You can look at brilliantengineering and strategies for living over thousandsof years.”

A COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE

The Biomimicry Guild has worked alongside companies to help them achieve that shift in thinking, from a longstanding relationship with flooring and finishes company Interface, to a team currently on-site at an architectural project in India, where they’re creating buildings that not only are made from natural materials, they actually behave like natural organisms. Currently there’s a great deal of excitement bridging algorithms found in nature and information technology or “generative design,” where we’re able to extrapolate data from the way that nature goes through its iterative design process in evolution.

A rainforest strategy in need of a real-life application: The bill of toco toucan acts as a heat exchanger to regulate body temperature by adjusting blood flow

And, using biomimetic principles, we’ve also been able to learn more about our own species: The Biomimicry Guild is starting conversations with global companies that manufacturer things like cosmetics–in which case their own in-house scientiststs have been studying hair and skin for decades.