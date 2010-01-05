Apple Plays “Cat and Mouse” with Competitors

I was in Istanbul working with a group of technology executives from around the Middle-East/ Africa region and we were talking about the habits of breakthrough strategic thinkers. To get the conversation going, I decided to show a video of the (then recently released) Amazon Kindle 2.

I’ve used the Amazon Kindle case and the eBook story in general in my leadership development programs for years. It nicely exemplifies a strategic pattern that has for millennia distinguished strategists from tacticians and laid the groundwork from some of history’s biggest successes and flops.

Today, I believe we see this pattern maturing as evidenced by a January 3, 2010 New York Times article by David Carr, which delves into the future of eBooks and readers. After reading Carr’s piece, I immediately thought about an ancient Chinese principle that suggests, “to catch something, first let it go.”

This strategy teaches that we must not confuse being first with winning. Just as the lead rider in a bicycle race bears the brunt of the wind while followers coast in his wake, the first to market, enjoying his place on the “most innovative” list, may be unknowingly clearing the paths for followers.

People have been speculating for months that Apple is going get into the eBook business. In October, for example, a New York Times executive, Bill Keller, supposedly inadvertently leaked that Apple was planning an eBook reader.

But Carr’s article offers the most straightforward hint yet that Apple is planning to launch a competitor to the Amazon Kindle, Sony Reader, and the Barnes & Noble Nook. If you know this pattern, and tracked the eBook market’s growth, you would have recognized this two years ago.

Here is how the play works:

1. Someone tests out a new innovation

2. This innovation should be attractive, but customers do not understand what it means and various social and systemic ties prevent immediate adoption (e.g., few publishers offer electronic books)

3. So the innovator invests in changing the system, building the technology, the laws, the new norms that will enable the innovation to succeed

4. The system loosens and people start adopting

5. Then someone else, who owns critical strategic assets, steps in and tries to take the innovation for himself