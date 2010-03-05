Friday Fun: How to Bake a Cake that’s Horrifying, Un-P.C., and Hilarious

If the world is ending, why shouldn’t we have a good time with it? That, anyway, is the sentiment behind Apocalypse Cakes , a Web site/Web store that produces recipes for horrifying cakes inspired by global disasters. Here are three of our favorites, along with their word-for-word descriptions:

Raining-Blood Red-Velvet Cake

“The Bible says that when the world goes to shit, blood will rain downand fill our Six Flags slides with summer fun and excitement. Flowingdown deluged sub-development streets, blood rivers will send Hummersawash over strip malls. Indeed, as Slayer reminds us in their 1986song, Raining Blood, ‘the sky is turning red / return to power drawsnear.’ [MP3] WhatSlayer is trying to say in this verse is that basically we are fucked.What better way to prep for blood rain than eating a Raining Blood RedVelvet Cake?”

Bird Flu Feather Cake

“When the media started squawking about bird flu in ’06 we resolved towear clothes when writhing in pigeon droppings. We also began to boilour chicken blood before drinking it. But all the precautions in theworld haven’t stopped this free spirited virus from pecking through thespecies barrier to nest inside the human host. The disease has mostrecently infected toddlers in Egypt and Indonesia, and authorities saythe virus is on its way to a First World turkey dinner at your house.Why not whip up this globally popular dessert before your lungscollapse?”

Global Jihad Date Cake

“Considering how many Islamic fundamentalist panties are in a wad overWestern decadence, our world is sure to end in an explosion of medjooldates and vintage car parts. Unforgivable threats to Sharia law such asOrbit® Mist gum, Louis Vuitton, Hillary Clinton and the female orgasmhave spurred the faithful into a vehicular holy war and your curb isnext. Get to baking this exotic Global Jihad Date Cake today beforeAllah’s most pious blow your ass up.”