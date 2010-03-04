How David Rockwell’s Oscar Set Makes Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin Funnier [Exclusive]

At a rehearsal for the opening number of Sunday night’s Oscar show at the Kodak Theatre, tiny, plain-clotheddancers pranced over glossy laser-cut laminate in what felt like a sparkly,white-on-white dream sequence. “5-6-7-8!” Seated in the audience, architect David Rockwell was dressed in black jeans, Asics runningshoes and a black Academy zip-up, surveying his latest spectacle. “It’s going to be terrifying all overagain,” he said, over the syncopated four-counts. “Which I love.”

Tapped last October to reprise his role as set designer for the Oscars, Rockwell cautioned that the 82nd Academy Awards will not be a straight-up sequel of last year’s performance. “You try and find the story–the design narrative–for each show,” says our 2009 Master of Design. “Last year, Hugh Jackman embodied the Busby Berkeley supper club environment.”

This year, with Alec Baldwin and Steve Martin splitting emcee duties, the show is built for comedic timing.

The stage is eight feet wider than it was last year, and features three “turntables” or rotating circular platforms, to accommodate the faster-paced back-and-forth of this year’s hosting tag-team (there is also a rumor that Tina Fey will appear as a “surprise” third host, which of course no one will confirm or deny–but here are three turntables). Instead of the slinky, crooner-inspired sets of last year, Rockwell looked to classic soundstages where variety shows like the Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin shows were filmed. “This set needed to have the ability to be really funny,” says Rockwell.

The addition of two hosts is one of several historic changes for this year’s Oscars. The best song nominees will not be performed live, eliminating the need for additional performance area set ups. And this year’s decision to bring back 10 nominees for best picture (which has not happened since 1943) also delivered Rockwell the challenge to stage the presentation of 10 film-inspired numbers instead of five–another reason for the quick-change spinning discs.

And of course, the star of the show is still the 100,000-Swarovskicrystal curtain, but 16 additional inches of topaz crystals were addedto add a level of smokiness that matched this year’s color scheme. Thecurtain even has a name, appropriately, Crystal, whom Rockwell refersto on a first-name basis, like a proud papa.

Rockwell and I sat down next to Quincy Jones–well, thecardboard photo of his likeness, one of hundreds of confirmed celebrityattendees propped up into chairs throughout the audience (DannyElfman’s 2D visage was in the row in front of us)–and I realized that the Kodak Theatre, normally a cavernous 3,400-seat venue, which Rockwell himself designed a decade ago, has been renderedsurprisingly intimate. “A lot of the show is in theaudience,” says Rockwell, who once again tore out the seats in the front half of the theater and replaced them with supper club-like seating, midnight blue carpet and 150 tiny crystal lamps. Rockwell has also placed the orchestra on stage again, eliminating the pit and ensuring that the front row is spitting distance from the hosts.