advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

A Dartboard To Test Your Odds Of Being Murdered

A Dartboard To Test Your Odds Of Being Murdered
By Mark Wilson1 minute Read

Good infographics organize and clarify information. Great infographics unveil deeper, darker truths.

That’s what you get with the Economist‘s article-chart on Honduras murder rates. It’s essentially an infographic but with a truly interactive component. The magazine calls it (a bit cheesily) Blood on the Page. In it are listed murder rates in Honduras–a medium-scary sounding 1:599. The chart also doubles as a game of Russian roulette that anyone can play.


First, you rip the page out and hang it on the wall. Know that a red square takes up exactly 1/599 of the page, so if you throw a dart its way while being blindfolded, your odds of striking red are the same as a man being murdered in Honduras (as of 2012).

Now, maybe the point still hasn’t hit home. To make the point more poignantly, The Economist plays the 1:599 odds out over the average Honduran man’s 71-year life expectancy. That means if you throw a dart and hit anywhere on the entire infographic, you’ll experience the real odds of being murdered as a Honduran male in his lifetime: a stomach-clenching 1:9.

Nice that it’s just a game for most of us, isn’t it?

[Hat tip: imgur]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life