A Dartboard To Test Your Odds Of Being Murdered

That’s what you get with the Economist‘s article-chart on Honduras murder rates. It’s essentially an infographic but with a truly interactive component. The magazine calls it (a bit cheesily) Blood on the Page. In it are listed murder rates in Honduras–a medium-scary sounding 1:599. The chart also doubles as a game of Russian roulette that anyone can play.





First, you rip the page out and hang it on the wall. Know that a red square takes up exactly 1/599 of the page, so if you throw a dart its way while being blindfolded, your odds of striking red are the same as a man being murdered in Honduras (as of 2012).

Now, maybe the point still hasn’t hit home. To make the point more poignantly, The Economist plays the 1:599 odds out over the average Honduran man’s 71-year life expectancy. That means if you throw a dart and hit anywhere on the entire infographic, you’ll experience the real odds of being murdered as a Honduran male in his lifetime: a stomach-clenching 1:9.

Nice that it’s just a game for most of us, isn’t it?

[Hat tip: imgur]