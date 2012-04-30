Kickstarter Advice From The Guy Whose E-Paper Watch Raised $7.1M

Eric Migicovsky needed money. It was January of 2012, and even though he had a cool idea –a watch that could connect to your iPhone or Android smartphone to display incoming calls, calendar and weather alerts, and email, Twitter, and Facebook messages–no VCs were biting, believing hardware to be too risky of an investment.

“We had everything laid out–the design, the costs, the team, a manufacturer lined up in Asia–and then we tried to raise money. And nope: No money. Okay, what the hell are we going to do?” Migicovsky recalls. “The VC thing wasn’t really working out for cash, so we were like, ‘Let’s just take it to consumers.'”

Migicovsky and his small teamed turned to crowdsourced-funding service Kickstarter. They set the goal for $100,000–and blasted past that target in two hours. Pebble, as the watch is called, has now brought Migicovsky roughly $7.1 million, the most ever raised on Kickstarter (and there’s still 18 days to go).

Here, Migicovsky offers tips for jacking the strat on Kickstarter.

In order to make a hot Kickstarter page, Migicovsky says, it helps to first get a feel for what ideas resonate with the public, and what ideas don’t. “We read a hell of a lot of Kickstarter posts–I pretty much watched every single stupid video on that website,” he says. One lesson learned: Unless you’d invest in the product yourself, it won’t get attention. “We really wanted to find an example of a good product that had bad reception on Kickstarter, but we couldn’t find one,” Migicovsky says.

Tellingly, Migicovsky’s first investment on Kickstarter was TikTok, the iPod Nano wristband, which he invested $50 in. “If your friends like what you’re doing so much that they want to talk about it with their friends, then you’re probably doing something right,” Migicovsky says.

In building a Kickstarter page, Migicovsky stresses that it should do more than just show off pictures of the product. “We really wanted to emphasize the use cases,” he says. “We wanted to say, ‘Here’s an example of how you’re going to use this in your everyday life.'”