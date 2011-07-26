A Pillbox’s Funky Shapes Help You Remember Your Meds

As most of us get older, the number of dietary supplements we pop on a daily basis skyrockets. If remembering to take all those pills weren’t enough of a chore, plastic medicine bottles are eyesores no matter where they’re placed. Céline Forestier, a recent grad of Ecole Supérieure d?Art et Design Sant-Etienne , offers an ingenious solution: Seven sculptural pillboxes (one for every day of the week) that keep medicine concealed and organized within a piece of art.

Maybe the most subtle part is that every face of each pillbox is varied, making it easier to have a tactile and visual sense of whether you took your meds (as opposed to typical plastic cases, which are confusing because of their monotonous design). And in addition, elevating the pill box into something worthy of a coffee table object d’art might serve as a subtle daily reminder.

The faceted forms of the resin boxes, Forestier says, were modeled on fractal shapes found in nature. They sit on a stepped wooden plinth — Monday’s pills on the lowest level, Friday’s on the highest. If that’s too much to keep track of, don’t worry: Each box is stamped with the appropriate day of the week. But here’s the really cool part: The boxes are divided into four compartments and colored with deepening hues to reflect the time of day — ranging from white (morning) to charcoal gray (night). The ultimate goal, Forestier says, is to “change attitudes toward medication at home and ultimately de-stigmatize the pillbox.”