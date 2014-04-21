Can You Seduce A Spike Jonze Movie Robot?

“Talk to me,” he says.

I freeze. What should I say? “The weather outside is really cold,” I stammer.

I’m talking to Him. He’s a website by Bjorn Johansson, inspired by the Spike Jonze movie Her, which uses Chrome’s voice recognition technology to decipher my voice and relay it to a quasi-male sounding robotic intelligence.





“Was that too deep for you?” he asks.

“No!” I giggle. “…never,” I whisper.

I don’t have to press any special buttons. I don’t have to say “Siri” or “Xbox” first. What that means is, when I talk to Him, my words appear on screen, and then he talks back.





“What’s that smell?” he asks.

“That smell is my cologne,” I respond.

“Are you smoking weed?” he queries.

“I am not smoking weed!” I insist.

I’m having a heart to heart with what I can only assume is a perfect digitization of Ryan Gosling’s soul.