Magic Carpet Changes Colors With The Seasons

We all change our clothes with the seasons (well, those of us who don’t live in Southern California). But our home decor? That is trickier. It’s expensive and awfully time-consuming to redo the living room, just because furniture catalogs tell us steely winter colors look stale once spring has sprung.

Season Carpet, by Norwegian designer Siren Elise Wilhelmsen, helps align the design of our homes with the weather outdoors, and we don’t have to lift a finger (or pull out a wallet). It’s a round wool felt rug that magically changes colors in response to mercury shifts.

The secret ingredient: heat-sensitive pigments. Each rug is done up in three pigments, each of which changes colors at a different temperature. For instance: Blue turns to green at 64 degrees Fahrenheit, red turns to yellow at 81 degrees Fahrenheit, and so on.

That means each carpet cycles through three separate looks, as the weather fluctuates over the days, months, and years. It’s like a Hypercolor T-shirt for your floor (only, um, cooler).

Wilhelmsen exhibited the Season Carpet, a prototype, during Milan Design Week earlier this month. Read more here.

[Images courtesy of Siren Elise Wilhelmsen]