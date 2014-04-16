4 Reasons You Should Move To Vienna

Urbanists have a major boner for Vienna. It is, by one quality-of-life study , the most livable city in the world . According to our friends over at Co.Exist , it’s one of the smartest cities in Europe.

Now, in New York magazine, Justin Davidson argues that New York City should embrace Vienna’s superior model of housing as a method of social justice. “If de Blasio is serious about making New York not just pleasant but just, he ought to go on a scouting trip to Vienna,” he writes. Why is Austria’s capital such a hotspot for urbanist obsession?

Vienna builds around 5,000 units of affordable public housing per year. Somewhere in the range of 60% of its population lives in public housing. And you know what? It’s beautiful. Unlike the U.S., where public housing too often looks like a series of soulless fortresses, subsidized housing in Vienna is colorful, unique, and occasionally filled with amenities like rooftop pools and Finnish saunas. “You cannot win a project for housing in Vienna if you don’t meet a high planning and architectural level,” Pratt professor William Menking told Davidson, “and none of it is out of reach in terms of quality for New York City.”

Gasometer housing via Wikipedia

Vienna understands that well-designed residential architecture is not a luxury, it’s a social need. “When every dollar has to multitask, when saving money on lighting bills frees it for better windows, when a hallway needs to double as a social space–that’s when inventive design becomes an urgent necessity,” Davidson writes.

In the early 1990s, Vienna instituted a policy called gender mainstreaming, aimed at providing equal access to city resources for both men and women, who don’t always use the city in the same way. Clare Foran wrote in the Atlantic Cities in September that this approach is reshaping the experience of the city for its residents.