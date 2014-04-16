Oddball Wallpaper Will Turn Your Room Into A Big Happy Funhouse

The trend in wallpaper design has definitely been leaning toward maximalism, and if that’s your jam, have we got something for you: Netherlands-based design collective Extrapool. The studio commissions artists (mostly European) to create original prints for its wallpaper collection. And original they are. In these designs, children have disappearing heads and repeat patterns include abstract butts and breasts, eyes on trees, and bats.





A few of our favorite designs include artist Eekhoom X’s print featuring neon mandalas of junk food spiraling towards an open mouth; Johann Kauth’s Warhol-esque screen-printed portraits of husky dogs; and Rene Brouns’ subtle photograph of a single white candle on a blue shelf, which. when repeated, creates a kind of glowing grid.

The wallpaper is sold in varying sizes, so you can get an individual sheet and hang it like art, or splurge on an entire roll and cover a room. You can also mix-and-match various patterns for a wild, patchwork effect and go full-metal Maximalist.

Extrapool, a nonprofit foundation and artist-run initiative, supports DIY designers and artists. The wallpaper collection, called Slimtarra–“Slim” means “clever” in Dutch, and “Tarra” means content–is printed at Extrapool’s workshop in Nijmegen, The Netherlands. Order it here or email halfwithal@extrapool.nl.