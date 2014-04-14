Super Slo-Mo Film Turns Commuters Into Dreamy Living Sculptures

Berlin-based artist Adam Magyar uses the power of slow-motion photography to turn our speedy cities into surreal dream worlds. For his latest video project, “Array #1,” Magyar went to the packed Sindorim Station in Seoul during rush hour and took a high-speed video recording of people descending the stairs while transferring trains. Using software he created, he dragged down the film’s speed down, so what you see is 56 times slower than reality. In the video, your average harried commuter appears to nod out in some sort of mystical trance, floating dreamily downwards. A blink or a scratch of the head turns into an epic, drawn-out event.
Magyar uses slo-mo technology to comment on the subjectivity of our perceptions of time. “In my images I ‘stage’ a situation where people are seen from a distance and I depict them as particles in a system,” he says in his artist statement. “The observer of this scene is an imaginary person, looking at the whole as an outsider, as if being exempt from the laws of time.” In his previous project, Stainless, Magyar captured people waiting for subways in his trademark sludge-paced style.