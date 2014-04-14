Experience One Second Of 365 People’s Lives

In any given moment, the 7 billion people of Earth are arguing and laughing, booing and cheering, fighting and romancing. Someone out there is picking his nose. Someone else is biting on a twig. We’re all a little strange.

This is the nature of humanity at its global scale, and you can get a glimpse of it in this video cut by 1 Second Everyday. The app, which was nominated for our Innovation by Design Awards last year, captures a moment of your day. Now, the community of its users have volunteered their own moments for the supercut you see here–one second experienced by 365 people around the world in January 2014.

If you think you’re going to get 365 unusual or unique moments that nod to the diversity of the human experience, think again. The video is occasionally illuminating but more often repetitive and sometimes borderline boring. On view: fireworks, babies, birthdays, natural wonders, sporting events, and a lot of people hamming it up for the camera again and again. Our mother tongues may vary, but a person dancing while making a funny face at the lens is a universal language.