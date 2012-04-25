4 Key Insights From The 57-Day, Blitzkrieg Redesign Of Google+

After a mere 6 months on the market, Google released their first major redesign of Google+. If you check your profile now, you should see the latest version. And if your taste is anything like ours, you’ll agree that it feels better in just about every way.

So what did the designers at Google actually do not just to make their product so much more beautiful, but so much more beautiful than Facebook? Co.Design talked to Google+ lead designer Fred Gilbert to unpack the subtle brilliance behind their awesome redesign–a redesign that was completed in less than two months–and his notes are full of lessons that could hone the experience of almost any product.

“This is probably one of the most unflattering images of our site,” Gilbert tells me, referencing the old Google+ screengrab you see here. Gilbert had just snagged the image, literally as the company was pulling the aging pages from their servers. But it was worth sharing this unadorned before shot to prove a point.

The redesigned Google +

“There are blue links everywhere on the page. It’s very distracting. Also notice how all of our actions except for the +1 are all text. We’ve had users tell us, it looks like we’re doing math. It’s easy for the user and the content to disappear under all of this metadata.”

So the team focused on the absolute core of the Google+ experience: the users and the things they share. That might sound like generalized corporate cheese, but their solution was tied intrinsically to these two topics. Everything on Google+ is now rendered in black and white, except for user avatars and their media. “The only things that are colored on the page are people and their content. They’re the only things that should pop out to you,” says Gilbert. In this regard, Google+ becomes a tabula rasa for the things we value most.

But you can’t just create a minimal interface that’s soulless–not on a site intended to be social. While the Google+ team was removing link clutter, they replaced a lot of blue text with iconography–all of which saw an overhaul to become more inviting than it had been in the past.

If someone wants to share that their mom has cancer, it has to work for that.

“You notice, all of our shapes, all of our logos, have been softened,” says Gilbert. “There’s a difference between building something like an appliance and building something for people. For people, you want to build an environment that’s friendly. To do that we made icons that were fun.” You’ll see it in more than the iconography, though. Even within the feed itself, Google+ created a subtle but powerful shift in tone by adding word bubbles around each story. They basically lifted an idea from comics, but presented it with enough formality that it’s casual without feeling hokey.