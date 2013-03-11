A Hands-Free Light For Your Outdoor Gear

Nature is not always accommodating, and more often than not, making yourself comfy in the great outdoors means getting your hands dirty. Snow Peak has been a leader in the camping biz for over half a century, producing a continually growing collection of refined-yet-rugged design-minded gear (which even won an ICFF editor’s choice award in 2010). The success of the company’s Snow Miner headlamp proved the demand for touchless illumination, and the company has now spun off a smaller version.





The Lapel Torch grew out of customer feedback on the headlamp. Biggest benefit? Hands-free, baby! Drawback? Well, the thing has to attach to your noggin, and higher impact activities like jogging can jostle them off. Plus, “They look funny, and you often end up pointing them into your friends’ eyes when talking,” the brand’s Joey Tuma tells Co.Design. “We wanted a light where you get the same functions, without the same issues.”

Enter the versatile Lapel Torch. The rounded profile of the small LED light source nestles perfectly into the concave shape of the silicone clip. Pinching fabric between the two magnetic component parts will create a secure connection, and the beam can then be easily tilted and redirected. A cord connects these to a lightweight, durable ABS plastic battery pack–which itself can double as a mini-handheld flashlight when the fixture’s all wrapped up–and the four brightness modes will provide up to 140 hours of shine. The ability to snap this little guy almost anywhere makes it a sure bet for those pitch dark nights when the moon and stars just aren’t quite enough to lead the way.

Lapel Torch is available here for $59.95.