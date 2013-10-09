Stylish Bags That Charge Your Dead iPhone Battery

Phone batteries always seem to die maliciously, when you need them the most. And since we’re all as helpless as infants without our phones these days, the consequences of such a power loss can be dire.

Coming to the rescue is Everpurse. It’s a new handbag to save those poor souls caught in dead-battery limbo who just want to return their boss’s call or Yelp where to buy a burrito in an unfamiliar neighborhood. The bag has a built-in charging dock, and is re-energized wirelessly itself by simply plopping it onto a charging mat that you can leave at home. It stores enough power to fuel your phone twice over and is compatible with the iPhone 4/4S and 5, as well as the Samsung Galaxy S 3/4.





A representative at Everpurse tells Co.Design that founder and CEO Liz Salcedo, “invented Everpurse to solve her own problem of always running out of battery while she was out and about. She tried carrying an auxiliary battery but hated always having to fish for a cord and charge two devices.” She and her husband Dan (Everpurse CTO) experimented with the bag’s design for a year and a half.

The functionality part fulfilled, onto the fashion. Everpurse collaborated with high-end Chicago fashion designers 1154 Lill St. and Laudi Vidni to make stylish leather clutches, available in crocodile skin patterns, and fabric models in five colors.





As of now, the in-purse charging dock technology is only available in handbags, not manbags, but they’ve got plans for gender equality. “We think every purse should be an Everpurse, including backpacks and briefcases,” says the Everpurse spokesperson. You’re going to see many different styles of Everpurse bags designed by a variety of fashion houses in the future.” Next up–charging docks installed in human bodies?

The Everpurse ranges from $189 to $319 and is available here.