The Housing Equivalent Of A Smart Car Is Just Large Enough To Live In

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read

In Japan, capsule hotels allow visitors to stay in rooms that aren’t large enough to stand up in. That’s tolerable for a night or two, but longer-term living requires a slightly larger space. Housing developer Patrick Kennedy is pushing the limits of just how tiny urban living spaces can be with Smartspace 1.0, a prefabricated dwelling that’s 160 square feet–the smallest legal size for an apartment in San Francisco–and designed to be stacked next to and on top of other similarly sized apartments.

Take a look at the first Smartspace, constructed inside a Berkeley warehouse. The apartment features a bench that turns into a guest bed or dining room table, an appliance closet (so you don’t have to look at the microwave while you’re sleeping), and a couch that turns into a queen-sized bed.

Kennedy tells MIT: “It’s more fun to be on the creative side than the management side. What I want to do now is build the urban equivalent of Levittown–entry level, urban housing for about $200K each.”

Smartspace is currently working on a development in San Francisco’s SoMa district. The project, expected to be completed in 2014, will be the first dedicated student housing project in the city. It will come with a rooftop garden and onsite City CarShare vehicles in addition to its pint-sized studios and suites. The students will undoubtedly be grateful to have a cheap place to stay in a city where finding an apartment isn’t much easier than finding a job.

