Decade In Design: The Biggest Events Of 2004

This monumental jigsaw of steel and glass is the Beijing headquarters of China’s state television, CCTV . After construction started in 2004, it became a defining symbol of 21st-century China–and of the East’s hunger for gonzo architecture. Ole Scheeren , who designed the building with his former boss and mentor Rem Koolhaas , explains the pros and cons of bringing adventurous buildings to Asia and the Middle East.

The Good

The West, says Scheeren, has become risk-averse, “more concerned with maintaining its status quo than reimagining its future.” In contrast, the East is increasingly “geared toward change and reinvention”–fertile ground for designers. (Similarly ambitious projects include Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center and Kazakhstan’s Palace of Peace and Reconciliation.)

The Bad

Some of these projects have been criticized for bolstering undemocratic regimes, so designers like Scheeren sometimes have to defend their work: “Our decision [to design CCTV] was embedded in an explicit historic context of change and an explicit ambition to open up, expressed from the side of our client, and at that time, I believe, felt by the whole population.”

The Crazy

With the CCTV building, China was interested in reinventing the very idea of the skyscraper. “Beijing provided a very different context, which produced a very different building, one that no longer wanted to be the tallest,” Scheeren says. That kind of directive leads to fascinating, if sometimes silly, results. Locals have nicknamed CCTV’s headquarters “Big Shorts.”