Stopping Urban Violence By Treating It Like An Infectious Disease

Violence breeds violence. There’s a reason why it seems to thrive in certain areas and shrivel up in others: it’s contagious, worming its way into human brains like tuberculosis and HIV take control of the body. Epidemiologist Gary Slutkin never thought about any of this–until he started seeing the patterns. Now Slutkin’s 13-year-old organization, Cure Violence , is in cities around the world, where it’s dramatically reducing shooting, homicides, and other violent crimes.

“Most of my career up until this was working on the standard run of the mill usual epidemics. I worked abroad with tuberculosis epidemics, with cholera, AIDS,” says Slutkin. When he returned to the U.S., Slutkin noticed similarities between his work and violence. “I started to look at graphs, charts, maps. It was looking like an infectious process to me. It had the basic characteristics you’d find in spreadable, contagious processes,” he says.

In 2000, Slutkin launched CeaseFire (now known as Cure Violence) in an attempt to attack the urban violence epidemic like a disease. The basic premise: much like, say, tuberculosis workers will track down disease cases and ensure that patients aren’t infectious, Cure Violence’s recruited community members suss out possible locations of future violence and intervene before an outbreak occurs.

“With AIDS, we had to design new kinds of workers to deal with the epidemics, and here we just designed some new workers who we called violence interrupters,” says Slutkin. “We put into place new categories of workers that can detect and interrupt events.”

The approach is working. In Slutkin’s home base of Chicago, the Cure Violence model has cut down on violence in every neighborhood where it operates. Some neighborhoods have slashed the number of retaliatory homicides by 100%. And a seven-year U.S. Department of Justice study in the city found that shooting and killings dropped substantially in the long term.