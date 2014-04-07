A Friendly Warning About The Coming Apocalypse, From The Editor Of io9

Doomsday preppers can be a pretty grim bunch. They don’t usually warn people of the coming apocalypse by strumming guitars and singing songs about it. And often equally grim are video book trailers–the book promo medium du jour–many of which are dull enough to actively deter viewers from reading the advertised book.

Which makes this delightful little music video about Annalee Newitz’s book Scatter, Adapt, and Remember: How Humans Will Survive a Mass Extinction all the more remarkable. Though it’s both a warning about impending global catastrophe and a book trailer, it manages to be funny and compelling. Instead of making a traditional trailer, Newitz tapped awesomely geeky Portland band The Doubleclicks to write a song inspired by her book, which comes out in paperback Tuesday.

“Sometimes when I sit down to eat a bag of chocolate chips, I suddenly remember that right now is the apocalypse,” the sister duo sings, along with their cello and guitar. “The bees are dying out, and with them go all the plants/and the animals, and then it’s us, unless we take this chance to save the world.” A backdrop of cartoons by animator Lee Lehav, featuring everything from dinosaurs to extinction-defying cockroaches, makes the trailer a clever visual ode to our endangered planet.

In Scatter, Adapt, and Remember, Newitz, editor of science site io9.com, describes how we might harness the power of science to avoid the fate of the dinosaurs. This might mean building space elevators and underground cities, or cultivating cyanobacteria for “living cities.” We’ve dodged potentially species-annihilating bullets before, and Newitz offers extensive research-based hope that we can do it again.