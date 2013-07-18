Watch Sir James Dyson Clean Up Coffee Grounds

James Dyson, the engineer famous for his bagless vacuums that won’t lose suction, came by our offices to demonstrate his latest invention: the Dyson Hard, a Swiffer meets handheld hoover. Of course we couldn’t resist having the British knight clean our own kitchen.

Perhaps it was unkind to put the good knight to work when he embodies the very ethos of Fast Company. In his words: “Revolutionary businesses are founded on the basis of science, technology, and design–not necessarily by people who might think of themselves as an entrepreneur and want to copy another idea. But these are major businesses that are going to be massive global exporters and exciting businesses.” We couldn’t agree more, or resist sucking up to one of our heroes.

Read about Hard, available for $329.99 from Dyson.com in August, here.