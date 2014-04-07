How Zombies Help Siemens Design Disaster-Proof Cities

Once there’s no more room in hell and the dead start walking the Earth, whatever can go wrong, will go wrong. See movies such as Dawn of the Dead and World War Z. Panic ensues. The entire grid falls over. Hospitals close down. The government collapses. And pretty soon, what started with a couple of slowly shambling walkers becomes an irrepressible apocalypse of the flesh-hungry undead.

There are valuable lessons to be learned from the zombie apocalypse, though, says Siemens’s Ben Collar. A global expert on city resiliency and transit efficiency, Collar’s role at Siemens is to figure out how to help cities design transportation systems that can move people quickly in times of emergency, whether that’s a terrorist attack, a natural disaster, or Z-Day.

A zombie apocalypse is a good lens for looking at how transit systems can be improved.

A fan of AMC’s The Walking Dead, Collar thinks that a theoretical zombie apocalypse is a good lens through which to look at how many of the transit systems that we take for granted can be improved. “It might seem silly to talk about how Siemens can help cities deal with zombies,” admits Collar, “but you have to approach disaster planning with a level head. We do it by adding some quirky element, like Godzilla or zombies. Otherwise, it’s too easy to get swept away in the reality of impending doom.”

Walking Dead via Flickr user Ewen Roberts

In other words, kind of like a 10-year-old boy, Collar is planning his own personal zombie defense manual. But instead of figuring out what canned supplies and weaponry he’d need in case zombies start rising from the ground, Collar is trying to figure out how Siemens products and services can be used to help quell a zombie apocalypse before it starts (and more realistic disasters, too).

The first thing that would be important in a zombie outbreak is to get people notified. In zombie movies like the 2004 Dawn of the Dead remake, the minute zombies start walking around, anarchy ensues, as people run out the door and flee the city. “The first action in an emergency, and definitely in a zombie outbreak, is to stay at home until you know what to do. Barricade yourself inside with a baseball bat.” The less people on the street, the less meat for zombies to eat.

From there, Collar says that a mass notification system–which works much like the systems that tell parents when school is canceled for their children–would send local citizens updates over the phone, text message, email and pop-ups, advising them exactly what to do. Roadside traffic alerts could be tapped to warn people, who weren’t signed up with the updates, about zombies, Collar says–something that mischievous hackers have also imagined.

The Innovation by Design Awards celebrates the controversial ideas, new products, business ventures, and wild ideas highlighted every day on Co.Design. Winners and finalists are featured in a special design issue of Fast Company magazine. Enter today.

Once it is time to evacuate a city, Collar says, there are many ways to guarantee that a real zombie evacuation doesn’t play scene to the same kind of carnage and pandemonium that we see in horror movies. To Siemens, the key here is making sure that the traffic grid is smart enough to actually deal with a zombie apocalypse–and can communicate intelligently, even when other parts of a city’s infrastructure might be down.