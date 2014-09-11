New Stonehenge Discovery: What Took So Long?

An extensive scan of the area surrounding Stonehenge has uncovered more than a dozen new monuments, adding to the scant information archeologists have been able to determine about the world’s most mysterious example of prehistoric architecture.

Researchers used digital mapping techniques to reveal 17 previously unknown ritual monuments in a 4.6-square-mile radius at Stonehenge, the cluster of ancient English rocks that has befuddled scientists and historians for ages. The discovery could offers clues as to how Stonehenge developed, among other things. Here’s what you need to know about the new research:

Question of the ages, right? The prehistoric monument near Amesbury, England, has long defied neat historical explanation. Scholars estimate that building started some time around 3100 B.C., and construction continued in several phases over centuries. There are plenty of theories as to what the site may have been used for and how the multi-ton stones got there. Most of these theories point to some sort of ritual use of the site, though whether it was primarily a burial site, a place of healing, or a giant celestial clock is still debated.

3-D scanners were rigged onto the back of a quad motorcycle and dragged across fields like high-tech farm equipment.

As part of the Stonehenge Hidden Landscape Project, a partnership between the University of Birmingham in the U.K., the Vienna-based Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Archaeological Prospection and Virtual Archaeology, and several other institutions, researchers found 17 ritual monuments, previously undiscovered, dating back to the same time period as Stonehenge, as well as new information about the massive prehistoric monument next door, Durrington Walls.

Most of the area around Stonehenge has never been explored by researchers. Previous scholars (and early looters) excavated in and around the monument, but none had performed an in-depth survey of this much of the surrounding site.

Starting in July 2010 and spanning four years, researchers examined the site using non-invasive survey technologies, including motorized magnometers, ground-penetrating radar arrays, electromagnetic induction sensors, earth resistance surveys, and 3-D laser scanners (most of which were rigged onto the back of a quad motorcycle and dragged across fields like a bit of highly scientific farm equipment).