How The Post Office Is Trying To Increase Efficiency, With Flip Phones

The Post Office is rolling out near-real-time tracking of mail carriers–by using flip phones.

The not-so-state-of-the-art technology can be seen in the photograph uploaded by a postal worker forum user identifying themselves as 3zoner from Utah:





Labor Notes reports:

If your neighborhood letter carrier seems more hurried than ever, please be understanding: her every step may now be tracked with a GPS device. A new program called IMD Wireless—already launched in some areas, and scheduled to roll out across the country by the end of 2013—uses Bluetooth-enabled cell phones to report carriers’ progress. The tracking devices are 1990s-style flip phones that have GPS built in. “They were probably in the basement of AT&T, gathering dust,” said Frank Couget, a Manhattan letter carrier and steward.

Postal workers already carry the scanners, but the cell phone will allow that data to be broadcast wirelessly on a pre-determined schedule (currently every 15 minutes), according to USPS spokesperson David Partenheimer and will also allow USPS to “expand its GPS footprint.”

Partenheimer told us over email that the flip-phone-and-scanner combination will be rolled out at a rate of 15,000 a month until 170,000 are deployed, before replacing them with something a little more contemporary. “This program is an interim step to a more robust replacement of the current scanners with a single device based on smartphone technology,” says Partenheimer.

The rationale seems to be to give customers real-time tracking, a la Fed Ex or UPS. “The real-time scanning information market is a growing business opportunity with millions of dollars in potential revenue,” writes Partenheimer. “Package carriers and mailing companies see this as a growing market for both mailers and customers who want to know package delivery status as it occurs.”

But a USPS document uploaded to yet another postal worker forum doesn’t mention sending information to customers; It says the purpose is “improving service level consistency.”