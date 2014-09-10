Death-Defying Vacation Home Dangles Off The Side Of A Cliff

A new concept for a remote vacation getaway by Australian prefab architects Modscape is positively heart-stopping. The five-story modular home is designed to dangle off the side of a cliff like a barnacle clinging to the hull of a ship.

The house can only be entered through the rooftop carport, which would be level with the top of the precipice. From there, you would descend into the house itself through an interior stairway or elevator running through the center of the structure. Communal spaces, like the living and dining rooms, take up the upper floor, while the lower floors feature bedrooms. Below that, the first floor has an open-air deck with a barbecue and a spa, with nothing but a mid-height glass barrier and a bit of an overhang protecting you from tumbling off the side of the cliff.





The streamlined, angular pod of a home unobtrusively blends into the cliff face, tucked against the rocks, “creating an absolute connection with the ocean,” according to the designers. It’s the residential equivalent of the glass observation decks that have become popular (if fallible) additions to skyscrapers. The home is designed to be sparely furnished, so as not to distract from the views–as if that would be possible. The glass facade opens the house up directly to the expansive vistas of sky and sea.

The theoretical concept was developed in response to numerous requests from Modscape’s clients for homes in extreme coastal Australian locations. Bets on whether any of those clients are Bond villains looking for a remote hideaway?

[h/t: Dezeen via Designboom]