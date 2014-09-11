How Security Concerns And Developers Undermined The Design Of 1 World Trade Center

If you stand on the 57th-floor terrace of 4 World Trade Center , the Fumihiko Maki-designed office tower southeast of the National September 11 Memorial in New York, you can see the graceful way the beveled edges of the 104-story 1 World Trade Center coax the building to taper. Gaze up at 1 WTC from the corner of Fulton and William Streets in Lower Manhattan, and 1 WTC, framed by the old, low streetscape, looks powerfully imposing. Seen from the Jersey Meadowlands, it takes on the landmark quality that the old Twin Towers had. At night, viewed from a distance, you’ll notice randomly placed lights twinkling mysteriously within. From certain perspectives, 1 WTC is not half bad.





What you don’t want to do, however, is look at it up close. It isn’t just that the building is still surrounded by a barbed wire topped construction fence (something that will presumably go away before the end of the year, when 21 floors fill with Conde Nast employees). It’s that the base itself looks wrong. For one thing, it’s a 15-story-tall blast proof bunker trying very hard to pretend that it’s not. In 2005, when the New York Police Department demanded that the tower be fortified against potential truck bombs, Skidmore Owings and Merrill partner David Childs devised a sophisticated vertical array of glass prisms intended to bring daylight into the lobby. The prisms proved to difficult to manufacture, so the Durst Organization, which joined the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (developer of the original World Trade Center) as co-developer in 2010, made changes in the design.

There are two towers, the Freedom Tower and the Office Tower.

The end result is an opaque box covered with glass fins, like a jalousied porch writ very, very large. Worse is the fact that Childs’s most elegant design gesture, a base that tapers toward the ground, mirroring the way the tower tapers toward the sky, got covered over when the building was clad. Hiding angles that had already been constructed was, apparently, easier than making the detailing on the base properly match the detailing on the tower. As a result, the architectural language comes to an abrupt halt 185 feet in the air, and the tower is planted on a pedestal that appears to belong to some other building. In effect, there are two towers.

“I think they’ve been few and minor,” is what Patrick J. Foye, the executive director of the Port Authority said of the changes. Durst (best known as developer of the current Conde Nast headquarters in Times Square, and the new Bjarke Ingels-designed apartment complex on W. 57th Street), denied tweaking to save money–a practice generally known as “value engineering.” David Dunlap of the New York Times pointed out that the developer’s contract allowed it to recoup a percentage of savings from the design changes it initiated. Business as usual, right?

Except this was not supposed to be the usual New York City building, shaped to suit a developer’s financial model. Those of us who watched the design process from the beginning remember a different building, one that was molded by the powerful emotions that permeated just about everything in the aftermath of September 11. The Lower Manhattan Development Corporation (an agency set up to rebuild the World Trade Center site and the surrounding neighborhoods) launched its Innovative Design Study–an architectural competition that was not supposed to be a competition–in August of 2002, as an attempt to come up with an approach to rebuilding that was powerful enough to galvanize a traumatized city (and nation).

A Durst executive did not wish to be quoted in this piece. The company has ‘a general policy of keeping a low profile around the building on September 11.’

Arguably, Daniel Libeskind won the job of Ground Zero’s master builder through his command of emotionally charged language. When Libeskind first presented his concept to a packed house at the World Financial Center’s Winter Garden in December 2002, he appealed directly to the viscera: “I arrived by ship to New York as a teenager,” Libeskind declared, “an immigrant, and like millions of others before me, my first sight was the Statue of Liberty and the amazing skyline of Manhattan…” He went on to describe “towering spire of 1776 feet, a “Park of Heroes” and a “Wedge of Light.” His presentation was pitch perfect, while the design itself was unorthodox. He envisioned the tower as “a park standing vertically.” The idea was that the office space would only go to the 64th floor and the rest would be greenery “because gardens are a constant affirmation of life.”





By the time Libeskind won the non-competition, in February 2003, his design had been substantially reined in. The high-rise gardens were gone and his building had become a more conventional skyscraper with an off-center spire that was supposed to somehow evoke Lady Liberty’s torch. The triumphant Libeskind spoke of a tower that would be “reaching toward the unfathomable.” Mayor Bloomberg, at the same event, said the new WTC would be “a beacon to people around New York seeking opportunity and freedom.” Two months later, Governor George Pataki added another layer of rhetoric when he named Libeskind’s skyscraper “the Freedom Tower.”