The “Bad Guys” Of Engineering: What Defines “Design-Centric” Companies Like Apple

On the back of every iPhone and iPad, on the underside of every iPod and iMac, glistens the signature of Apple’s products: “ Designed by Apple in California .” Apple, it’s often said, is a design-centric company; its products are not “Engineered by Apple in California,” like they might be in, say, Redmond, where Microsoft is widely regarded as an engineering-focused company. What actually divides the two approaches though?

During our extensive reporting for Fast Company‘s oral history of Apple, which is comprised of interviews with more than 50 topflight insiders, we tried to get at the core of what distinguishes a design-centric company from an engineering-centric one. We already know Apple’s DNA is unlike that of any other company’s, infused with a spirit of design and reverence for designers. It’s not just a fanciful, overblown reputation, despite its almost mythical status, driven by brand-synonymous characters such as Jony Ive and the late Steve Jobs. No, design has upended all aspects of Apple, from its product development processes to its executive food chain.

In fact, what we found most telling was that even Apple’s own engineers revere Apple’s design-driven approach, despite it meaning they have less agency than they would at other organizations. Nitin Ganatra, the former director of iOS application engineering who worked under ousted engineering SVP Scott Forstall, explains why:

We very deliberately did this with my engineering team: You let the design team come up with the absolute best possible design, regardless of engineering constraints. Many times, designers are well aware of engineering limitations as they’re designing, and while that means the development process is going to be smoother–because the design already has built-in constraints based on engineer feedback–it can also mean that you’re not shooting for the best possible design. So one of the many novel things that Apple did in this area was to very intentionally let the designers come up with the best possible design, and then have us figure out how to actually make it work. You might say, “Oh, of course you would work that way! You don’t want your designers to have their hands tied!” But that’s not how it works at so many other companies, and the designs are just compromised right from the start. It can be a little frustrating: As a manager of engineers, it can be hard on the team, because you see something that’s clearly well beyond the hardware capabilities of today, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try. That’s one of the things that Apple does really well, and I think more companies need to work that way.

Andy Grignon, another former top engineer and a founding member of the iPhone team, seconds Ganatra’s assessment. “A lot of companies start the design process by blocking things out with wireframes, like, the contact list goes here, and there’s a big wireframe with an X through it,” he says. “Apple would start with these gorgeous mock-ups in Photoshop and Flash–or Shockwave at the time. There’s no code behind it, and you can only do one thing, but you get the feel.”

The not-so-dirty secret about Apple is that the company actually empowers designers at the highest levels. While other business giants eager to tap into the Apple’s magic are busy appointing chief design officers, an increasingly popular title that’s become a corporate cliché, Apple isn’t just paying lip service to the idea. As Jobs once said of Ive, Apple’s senior vice president of design, “He has more operational power than anyone else at Apple except me.”

Don Lindsay, who worked as a design director for years at Microsoft after heading up the Mac OS user experience group at Apple, zeroes in on the actual results of such an organizational structure. “The challenge in delivering simplicity is, marketing wants to bring more functionality to bear, engineering wants to bring more options to bear–and all of that just adds to confusion and clutter. That’s when a task like printing a document becomes confounded with all these buttons and fields and tabs,” he explains. “If anything, this was one of Steve’s greatest strengths, because he was able to reinforce that principle again and again. He was in a position where he could turn to marketing and say no. Or turn to engineering and say no. He was a champion for design, a stick we could use against everyone else who was trying to see that their needs were met.”





We wanted to put design forward as a competitive tool for Apple, but nobody really understood what design could do.

At other organizations, designers often do not have that leverage or champion, especially in the technology space. Even Apple struggled to give its design team a voice in the 1990s, not recognizing its potential. “Under [then-CEO] Gil Amelio, design didn’t mean anything. You’d design a product, and marketing would say, ‘Well, we only gave you $15 to do this and it’s gonna cost us $20, so we’re gonna badge a Dell computer or Canon printer,'” recalls Doug Satzger, Apple’s former industrial design creative lead. “We were a marketing-driven company that wasn’t focused on design.”