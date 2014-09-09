How Marie Guion-Johnson Turned Tragedy Into A Life-Saving Device

In 2002, Marie Guion-Johnson’s 41-year-old husband, Rob, died after going into cardiac arrest while swimming. That experience led Guion-Johnson to start the company Aum Cardiovascular and invent the CADence, a small device that a doctor holds over a patient’s chest to detect blockages often missed by other tests (it sends data to a computer via Bluetooth; no treadmill or other medical equipment is needed). Still in clinical trials, it could hit the U.S. market in 2016.

How did you come to create this device?

When Rob died, I was working on a PhD in engineering and developing a computerized stethoscope system that had the capability to record [heart sounds]. I had used Rob as a test subject and found he had a weird heart sound. His GP ordered a stress test. She said, “You’re in great shape.” That was in January 2002; he died in October. After he died, it occurred to me that there had to be something [indicating a heart problem] in the data I collected.

What did you discover?

I did a plot of his data and a startling pattern emerged. I realized, This is where the problem was. It was Dock’s murmur– a sound heard when there’s a blockage in the left anterior descending coronary artery. Physicians can hear it sometimes, but not always. My data indicated that’s what he had.

How did you turn that into a product?

After studying hemodynamics in Italy, I went to the Stanford Biodesign Program to learn how to start a company. We got to work alongside people who were successful in medical devices. I was then recruited to run a think tank of engineers and medical doctors. The whole time I had been spending my own money to work on my stethoscope. Then, in 2010, I won a grant. Suddenly I had the cash to do real work. We became a proper company, and I started raising money and getting the product ready for clinical studies.