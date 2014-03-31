A Futuristic Sofa Made Out Of 11,000-Year-Old Volcanic Lava

For almost 11,000 years, the Volvic lava stone of France’s Auvergne region, home to many sleeping volcanoes, has been filtering water. Now that rock has been transformed into a sofa for display at Milan Design Week.

The Onyx sofa, nearly 10 feet long, was created by designer Pierre Gimbergues in collaboration with Peugeot Design Lab, the design arm of the French automobile company. Gimbergues hand-cut a portion of age-old rock and fused it to a seat of lacquered black carbon fiber. The 800-pound seat took 70 days to make.





Peugeot describes the sofa as the “static partner” of its Onyx Trio, unveiled in 2012, which consisted of what it called a superbike, supertrike, and supercar–all of which look like the vehicles of comic-book superheroes. The supercar’s cabin, made from felt and newspaper wood, sits inside an outer body of carbon fiber and copper. Like the Onyx Trio, Peugeot’s (super)sofa unites high-tech manmade materials–like carbon fiber, which originated in the aeronautical industry–with a raw, natural material like rock.

The Onyx doesn’t exactly look cozy–who wants to curl up on a pile of hardened magma with popcorn and Netflix?–but at $185,585, it’s more likely to end up in a museum than a living room.

[h/t Designboom]