“Smallest House In The World” On Sale For Not-So-Small Price

Maybe you think your apartment is tiny and overpriced, but at least you’re not paying $443,920 for a place where you have to walk over a kitchen counter to get to your airborne shelf of a “bedroom.” That’s the going price for what realtors are calling “possibly the smallest house in the world,” located in Barnsbury, a hip neighborhood in North London.

The modern hobbit hole is a single room, advertised as a one-bedroom terraced house, composed of 188 square feet of living space. To access the sleeping shelf, which measures 7.5 feet by 5.6 feet, the resident has to climb over a kitchen work surface. The toilet intrudes on the shower in a bathroom the size of a small closet.





Realtors claim they’ve already had two calls about the place, which went on the market last week. Apparently, the draw of bars, boutiques, and restaurants in the trendy neighborhood trump claustrophobia.

The tiny house trend is alive and well, with more and more architects challenging themselves to maximize use of minimal space. But in this case, it seems price is in inverse proportion to size.

