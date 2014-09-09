Design Is Changing How We Live

advertisement

Devices are mobile. Power, alas, is not. But Pensa is trying to help. A vertical public charg­ing station, its Street Charge features plugs for a variety of different mobile devices, topped by three electricity-generating solar panels. It’s free to use, and a pilot program in New York, sponsored by AT&T and in partnership with solar-device company Goal Zero, received raves. Since then, Street Charge has expanded to college campuses and music festivals nationwide. A $1.50 Toilet Saves Millions Of Lives Photo: Eric Helgas A $1.50 Toilet Saves Millions Of Lives SaTo American Standard A child dies due to poor sanitation every 20 seconds. With the help of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Reinvent the Toilet Challenge, American Standard developed a solution: a counter-weighted trap-door toilet pan that costs just $1.50 and seals off access to pit latrines, preventing disease-carrying flies from getting in and out. “That was key to the design process–making it a drop-in to a system that was already there,” says Jim McHale, vice president of research, development, and engineering for American Standard. More than 500,000 have been distributed so far.