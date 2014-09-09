Design Is Changing How We Eat

Imagine that you had to describe meat to someone who’s never encountered the stuff. It would be hard to do because meat is, you know, meat. You’d begin with where it comes from–the muscles and flesh of chickens, cows, pigs, etc. You’d offer characteristics (the sunset-pink of a medium-rare steak, the savory flavor, the chewiness, the grill marks when you cook it over fire) and the things you can make from it, such as burgers, nuggets, and cold cuts. If you wanted to describe what meat isn’t, the top category on your list would clearly be plants.

But if you were Ethan Brown, a man who has given this topic as much thought as anyone on the planet, you’d come at it from a totally different angle. Ask Brown what makes meat meat, and he’ll break out charts illustrating the environmental, ethical, and health challenges posed to the U.S. by the $186 billion industry. He’ll describe its chemistry and physical structure–the way amino acids, lipids, and water align in a unique fibrous arrangement. He’ll suggest, as if it’s the most obvious idea in the world, that if you got the same amino acids from plants and combined them with lipids and water in more or less the same way they’re combined in animals, well, wouldn’t that be meat? Then he’ll offer a bite of his midmorning snack.

Photo: courtesy of Munchery

Cold takeout might not sound exciting, but West Coast delivery service Munchery is betting it’s the next hot thing. With a menu designed by a rotating cast of chefs, the company–which launched in 2011 and has raised $32 million in financing–sends out food chilled, which preserves freshness, for customers to heat. Munchery offers 60 to 75 items a day (dishes have included tofu Parmesan and grilled flank steak Kabayaki), and the menu changes constantly. “Data science is really important,” says cofounder Conrad Chu. “We try to predict what you will like. It is part of the secret sauce.”





Sure, you can use Starbucks’s mobile app to pay for your coffee, but you still have to wait in those lines. That could change next year, when the coffee giant plans to introduce a new app that lets customers order before even entering the store. When you get there, your drink will be waiting… and paid for. The feature was created in response to customer requests and designed with their feedback in mind. “We’ve never done anything like this before,” says Starbucks’s chief digital officer, Adam Brotman. “It has to be as seamless and integrated and on-brand as everything else we do to build the Starbucks experience.” 6 Top Baristas On How–And Why–To Make A Great Cup Of Coffee.

Ben Lamm, Chaotic Moon Studios