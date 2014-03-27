Patatap Turns Your Keyboard Into A Nifty Musical Instrument

This might be the most fun you’ll ever have with your computer keyboard: a new website called Patatap turns the keys of A to Z into a musical instrument-slash-animation kit, letting you escape into trippy private jam sessions. It reminds us of why kids find banging on Tupperware so endlessly entertaining.

Designer Jono Brandel, a member of Google Creative Lab’s Data Arts Team, collaborated with Japanese composer duo Lullatone to create Patatap. Pressing any key from A to Z sparks different sounds, from bells and snaps to pew-pewing lasers and alien spaceship landings. Each is accompanied by a vibrant abstract animation. Hitting the spacebar switches everything up: the color scheme, the sounds, and the animations.

On his website, Brandel explains that Patatap’s aim is to capture the experience of synesthesia, the neurological condition in which senses comingle, making people see sounds or hear colors. As inspiration for Patatap, Brendel cites the paintings of German synesthete artist Wassily Kandinsky, which are often described as looking like music on canvas. Brendel also looked to the mind-boggling visual music of Dadaist Viking Eggeling and the motion paintings of Oskar Fischinger.

As far as procrastination outlets go, this site beats tabloid rabbit holes any day. Patatap works on laptops, desktops, mobile phones, and tablets.