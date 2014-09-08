advertisement
Finalists Of The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards: Experience

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

That’s proven by the finalists from our 2014 Innovation by Design competition, chosen from 1,587 boundary-pushing entries. All are listed here, and category winners will be announced at our conference in New York on October 15. Learn more at fastcodesign.com/ibd.

McDonald’s 21st Century Operating Platform

By McDonald’s
The system includes “fast-forward” drive-throughs, ordering kiosks, digital menu boards, and a more efficient food-assembly process.

WINNER MyMagic+

By Walt Disney Parks and Resorts
Walt Disney World Resort enters the 21st century with an overhauled vacation-planning system that includes MagicBands–personalized, colorful smart bracelets that check you into your hotel rooms and let you pre-order meals via mobile apps–and a FastPass+ system that helps cut wait time for pre-booked rides.

Read story >>

Photo: by Eric Helgas

PillPack

By PillPack
This pill distribution system makes life easier for anyone on multiple medications: online pharmacy PillPack ships your drugs in individually sealed single-dose packets, with all the pills you need at any particular time grouped in one pack.

Read story >>

The Scarecrow

By Chipotle and Creative Artists Agency
Chipotle’s viral film and mobile game Scarecrow teaches burrito fans about sustainable food with a straw-stuffed protagonist.

Read story >>

SmartWalk

By TransitScreen
This installation turns any surface into a transit tracker by aggregating real-time public transport data and projecting it, so you can find the best route at a glance.

Read story >>

