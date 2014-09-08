Masters Of Design, Then And Now

2004 Last year, after 33 years in the auto industry, Mays retired as Ford’s chief creative officer. His reign was an eventful one, yielding best sellers such as the Fiesta and Mustang and concept vehicles like Atlas. His successor, Moray ­Callum, is Jaguar design director Ian Callum’s younger brother.

2004

The visionary former Rhode Island School of Design president is now, in his own words, “a lone agent.” In January, he moved to Silicon Valley to become a design partner at VC firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers. He is hunting for startups that offer “design that radically disrupts business.”

2005

H&M’s design director pioneered the art of affordable haute couture. In 2008, at 66, she decided to slow down–barely. She transitioned into the role of creative adviser, focusing on the brand’s designer team-ups, which she started with Karl Lagerfeld in 2004. This year’s big get: Alexander Wang.

2006

Zeitz resurrected Puma and has since become a global do-gooder–rising to chief sustainability officer at Puma’s parent company, Kering (formerly PPR), then chairman of its sustainable development committee. He’s now partnering with Richard ­Branson to create a not-for-profit called the B Team.

2010

McDonald’s 13-year VP of concept and design left in June to devote himself to a very different pursuit: innovation in the social sector. He’s finishing a ­fellowship this fall at ­Sanergy, an initiative to improve Kenyan slums, and will then join the Harvard University Advanced Leadership Initiative.

2011

In January, the GM lifer became the company’s first female CEO. After only a few weeks on the job, GM began recalling millions of cars with faulty ignition switches–a decade after it knew about the deadly problem. Barra’s response, and the investigation, will likely define her time at the top.

2011

3M’s former lead designer is now the first chief design officer at PepsiCo. This year, in advance of the Super Bowl, the company released his revamped Doritos and Pepsi packaging.