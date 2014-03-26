Co.Design Bracket Madness: Who Is The World’s Greatest Living Designer? [Final Four]

Welcome to the Final Four of Co.Design Bracket Madness! With your help , we’ve compiled a bracket featuring some of the greatest designers alive. Your job is to help crown a winner.

Readers have cast more than 80,000 votes for their favorite designers so far, and the competition has seen some remarkably close victories. In Round 3, two matches came down to a single percentage point. Ethan Marcotte, who popularized responsive design, came from behind to knock out fellow Bostonian Hiroshi Ishii, of MIT Media Lab fame. And Frank Gehry’s star proved bright enough to outshine Norman Foster, responsible for “The Gherkin” building in London and upcoming Apple Campus 2. Perhaps the biggest story, though, is Jony Ive’s exit from the competition, as Dieter Rams handed him a resounding defeat. Here are the results in full:

Massimo Vignelli beat Milton Glaser, receiving 66% of the vote vs. Glaser’s 34%

Ethan Marcotte beat Hiroshi Ishii, 50.57% to 49.43%

Dieter Rams beat Jonathan Ive, 65.28% to 34.72%

Frank Gehry beat Norman Foster, 50.66% to 49.34%

Who will make it to the championship? Vote for your favorite designers, and we’ll announce the winners on Friday, March 28, at 9 a.m. One one side of the bracket we have masters of the grid, Vignelli and Marcotte, who underscored the utility and appeal of modular design. On the other, a rumble brews between Rams, a man who believed in “as little design as possible,” and Gehry, whose buildings have been lauded, and criticized, for their sometimes functionless flourishes. Who will meet in the middle to face off for the ultimate prize?

Suzanne LaBarre and Mark Wilson contributed reporting.