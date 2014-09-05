Innovation by Design Toolkit 2014

Congratulations–you are a finalist of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Contest for 2014! (We ask that you please hold and embargo all press until September 8th when the issue will be live on fastcompany.com . The issue will be on newsstands September 16.)

For all usage of the Innovation by Design 2014 logo, please contact our licensing partner PARS at 212-221-9595, x319 or online at www.fastcompanyreprints.com.

Download and customize our Innovation by Design press release here. For questions and approval on revised press releases, please contact our Director of Editorial Relations, Cole Wilson: cwilson (at) fastcompany (dot) com or at 212-389-5420.

For reprints of Fast Company’s 2014 October Innovation by Design issue, please contact PARS at 212-221-9595, x319 or online at www.fastcompanyreprints.com.

To order bulk copies of the 2014 October Innovation by Design issue, please contact Tyler Adams: tadams (at) fastcompany (dot) com or at 212-389-5409.

Celebrate with Fast Company and your fellow finalists and our annual Innovation by Design Conference and Awards on October 15th in New York City. Click here for full details and to register.

Exclusive subscription offer for IBD finalists: Click here to get one year of Fast Company for yourself or a colleague for just $5.