Designing A Better Female Condom

The female condom. In the already somewhat icky seeming world of prophylactics, no three words conjure up quite the same degree of embarrassment and censure. Since the debut of the female condom in 1993, it has been described as a jellyfish, a windsock, a colostomy bag, and even a contraption used to punish fallen virgins in the Dark Ages. Even many self-proclaimed feminists hate them. Jezebel published an article about female condoms called “Stop Trying To Make Female Condoms Happen” that, with the utmost enlightenment, described women who wear female condoms as “[lining] their vaginas like a waste paper basket.” “Female condoms are just ew,” the article helpfully concluded .

The female condom gives women a non-verbal method of protecting themselves from sexually transmitted disease and pregnancy.

But as this fantastic article written by Emily Anthes of the BBC notes, the female condom had gotten a bad–excuse the pun–rap. In fact, much of the criticism of female condoms is based on inherently classist worldviews that take as a given that women have control over the course of the sex act. But that’s not the case in many places, particularly in the third world. Can design save the female condom?





While a woman in America or Europe may consider a female condom an inferior choice to a regular johnny, such an opinion takes it for granted that one’s sexual partner would consent to wear a condom to begin with. Yet in the developing world–particularly sub-Saharan Africa, where 60% of new HIV diagnoses have been made by women, and where rape (often inside of marriages) is a matter of course–no such assumption can be made. What makes the female condom such an incredible invention is that it gives women a non-verbal method of protecting themselves from sexually transmitted disease and pregnancy.

Luckily, it appears that design innovations are set to revolutionize the female condom, even in the developed world. One of the major reasons that female condoms have a stigma is the way they ship, which is fully unrolled; hence, the “jellyfish” descriptions of the product. They are also difficult to insert, and some women find them painful once inside. Early versions of female condoms were also prone to making noises during intercourse that were less lubricated than lugubrious: no one wants to hear squeaking and rustling during sex.

Over the last 15 years, numerous companies have been tackling these problems, and trying to invent a better female condom. While early female condoms were made of polyurethane, newer female condoms are made of nitrile, which eliminates much of the noise of wearing a female condom and also makes them significantly cheaper. And there’s even more ingenuity happening in female condom design. Consider, for example, the Panty Condom, which features a condom pouch affixed to a pair of reusable panties that feature an opening over the vagina. Before sex, the condom can be pushed into the vagina, even by penis, without a woman having to take off her underwear.