Inside The Design Of The Greatest Tutu Of Them All

In this brief video portrait, we get a peek into how David Heuvel, the costume production director of Salt Lake City’s Ballet West, designed and built the costume for the studio’s latest production of Stravinsky’s classic. From how he dyes in layers to make the red pop, to the way he threads the tutu’s plumage so it stays put, each meticulous detail crescendoes into an eye-catching effect. But ultimately? His costume must remain ever so less dazzling than the dancer wearing it.

Directed by Brent Roland.

[Hat tip: yatzer]