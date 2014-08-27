Flowchart: Should You Move In Together?

Cohabitation is on the rise in the U.S., with nearly half of women in so-called “first unions” moving in with their partners before marriage, according to a recent government study. But to shack up or not to shack up remains a tough question for couples. Sometimes moving in together is motivated more by steep rent prices than by love; in other cases, it seems a wise move until one person realizes she can’t stand living with a massive videogame collection or the significant other’s distaste for doing dishes.