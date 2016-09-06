7 Ideas For A Gender-Neutral Bathroom Icon

Those traditional bathroom icons that adorn the signs of public restrooms–an outline of a man and a skirted woman–may seem innocuous enough. But to transgender or nonconforming individuals, they force an often uncomfortable and difficult choice every time they have to go to the bathroom in a public space. In a larger sense, they reinforce a binary gender system with only two choices–male or female–automatically labeling people who complicate that notion of identity as “other.”

The movement for transgender rights has been making significant advances, and public restrooms–the only public space still segregated by sex–have become a battleground over civil liberties. It’s as much a design issue as it is a social and legislative issue, and architects and designers have been offering their expertise by designing gender-neutral bathrooms that provide privacy and safety to all people. Society is moving beyond the dichotomy of identifying people as strictly male and female, and those little pictograms are embarrassingly behind the curve.

So we asked six different designers from four different design studios to get us there. Here are their ideas for gender-neutral bathroom icons, in their own words and images.

Krista Oraa, Design Director, Siegel+Gale

“To indicate an ‘all-gender’ restroom, the icon merges both a female and male form with simple lines and a minimalist design approach.”

Vivi Feng, Designer, Siegel+Gale

“The first idea incorporates the human rights campaign logo in the body of the center icon to symbolize gender and transgender equality. The second idea incorporates typography, with the A and two LLs in the middle icon indicating that “all” are welcome. And the third icon simply indicates a restroom is a restroom—it’s available to whomever needs to use it.”