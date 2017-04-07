How To Plan For The End Of A Town

A few decades ago, the idea of “managed retreat,” or the planned abandonment of an area, town, or city in the face of natural hazards, would have seemed quixotic. But it’s an increasingly real possibility for communities all over the world, faced with extreme weather, flooding, and other natural disasters.

And it’s rarely simple. In a new study published in Nature Climate Change, Stanford PhD candidate Miyuki Hino analyzes 27 relocations caused by natural hazards. These communities are located around the world, from the Netherlands and Indonesia to the United States and Kiribati–a small island nation that’s buying land on Fiji to relocate its population before it’s submerged.

Managed retreat is different from the way most of us talk about resilience today, in terms of strengthening and defending communities. Instead, it focuses on when to let go and let the water in.

Studying how these mass moves are designed and carried out is important in the coming decades as climate change worsens, and Hino notes that there’s isn’t much research out there yet. “Even if you are a planner thinking that this might be a good idea, you don’t feel like you have a place to go learn about what this might look like,” she tells Co.Design. That’s because we’re just beginning to see the kind of dramatic flooding that climate change will bring, in part. But her study gives us a glimpse at the way cities and citizens are grappling with this nascent form of planning already.

Hino’s past experience includes the role of “adaptation consultant,” working with areas in Louisiana and on the East Coast on how to make tough decisions about the future–whether in terms of urban planning, transit design, or infrastructure. “What I found was basically that climate change puts us in a lot of uncomfortable situations,” she says. “We are dealing with a very new kind of uncertainty.”

Around the country–and world–many communities are grappling with changes that can’t be held at bay with small, incremental plans that focus on strengthening infrastructure. Instead, these towns are facing major, permanent decisions that are much more difficult and expensive to enact.

That might mean abandoning whole neighborhoods in the face of new hazards, as was the case when New York State bought out and demolished many homes on Staten Island’s Oakwood Beach after Hurricane Sandy. It might mean a community that wants desperately to move out of harm’s way, but can’t afford to, as is the case with Shishmaref, Alaska, a small, sea rise-stricken community that’s struggling to find the resources to relocate. But either way, “It’s new, it’s uncomfortable, we can’t undo it,” says Hino. “It has personal, political, and emotional consequences; it can be expensive.”