This Chilling Short Illustrates Our Greatest Fears About Digital Isolation

We used to write trend pieces about it, because it was weird: The iPhone was so addictive, it killed our sleep cycles, our sex lives, our marriages. Do an MRI on someone looking at an iPhone, and you’ll see their neurons firing up with as much love for that slab of aluminum and glass as they do for a picture of the Pope (the closest thing in the world to god incarnate, outside the walls of Cupertino, at least).
Maybe the world did end a little when smartphones came around. But in the era of virtual and augmented reality, our propensity for digital distraction could quickly get a lot worse. It’s an idea explored in Strange Beasts, a new short by London filmmaker Magali Barbé.
Featured on The Verge, the short plays on the trope of a Kickstarter video, but things inevitably take a Twilight Zone—or even Black Mirror—twist.
The darkest turn is a bit cheesy, sure. Though in this particular case, it’s the sort of gotcha plot tool that will leave you wondering: If we already know that the people around us are what we hold most dear, why are we even bothering with all this diverting technology in the first place?