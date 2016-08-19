John Maeda’s New Design Problem: Tech’s Utter Lack Of Diversity

Design evangelist John Maeda recently announced that he’s joined Automattic, the parent company of WordPress.com, WooCommerce, Jetpack, and others. His new title? The global head of computational design and inclusion–which means he’ll be overseeing design efforts as well as identifying exclusionary aspects of the company’s products.

“I believe that creativity and inclusion are two sides of the same coin,” Maeda says. “They’re necessary things. If you care about design, you have to care about inclusion.”

Maeda may have his work cut out for him, both at Automattic and in a larger sense. Inclusive design at its heart is a way of creating products and services that attempt to reach the broadest range of people possible, particularly those in underserved communities. This way of thinking is increasingly being acknowledged by companies like Microsoft and Google, which are betting that if they can design a better product that meets the needs of someone in an underserved demographic, they’ve built a better product for everyone.

“Design culture isn’t the priority–it’s to make a working product,” says Maeda. “My goal really as the head of computational design and inclusion is to help the community to unlock its own ability to understand what design is, and become better designers in the process.”

This requires including people of different races, genders, disability levels, and backgrounds in the design process. Automattic did not provide specifics at Co.Design‘s request for the company’s racial diversity, but the company’s gender breakdown for developers was part of the Women in Software Engineering data project. As of June 29, 2016, just 14 of the company’s nearly 200 programmers were female.

According to Lori McLeese, the company’s head of HR, Automattic has “a ton of room to improve,” though they “strongly believe that diverse teams create the best results.”

It’s a sentiment that many a tech titan has preached, but as McLeese acknowledged, the reality is often quite different. The tech world is notoriously bad at hiring people with different viewpoints and backgrounds or promoting a culture of inclusion internally. This lack of diversity can translate into biased code that perpetuates social inequalities, from the gender pay gap to racism.