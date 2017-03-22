This Awesome Design Tool Lets You Toggle Between Digital And Physical Worlds

Working in graphic design today means working across multiple mediums: one piece of design might be applied in print and on a desktop computer, tablet, and phone. As designers’ skill sets expand , so too do their toolkits—each platform has its own separate tools and requirements.

With the Lindlund, now raising funds on Kickstarter, Swiss designers Jens Marklund and Axel Lindmarker have created one tool that can be used to bridge the physical-digital divide. It combines all of the measurements a modern designer needs for sketching: In addition to centimeters and inches, the ruler also measures pica for typography and pixels for web design. It even has special measurements for iPads and iPhones.

Each designer has a different creative process, and even that can vary from project to project. For designers who do only a rough sketch on paper and more precise measurements on a computer, the ruler won’t be that useful. But for those who prefer to more precisely map out the final design in a hand-drawn sketch, the Lindlund provides everything you might need to sketch a digital design using analog methods. Particularly for people who trained as print designers and who now need to adapt their work to mobile, the ruler lets you scale different screen sizes right on the page.

The Lindlund is made from lightweight aluminum with no-slide backing so it will stay in place. Like the Swiss Army Knife of rulers, it packs multiple functions into one sleek design—allowing designers to toggle between the digital and physical realms with efficiency.

The rulers are selling for $25 a piece on Kickstarter.