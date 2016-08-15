Cards Against Humanity Gets Political, Burns Trump Good

Cards Against Humanity is everyone’s favorite groan-inducing card game . And 2016 is everyone’s least favorite groan-inducing election. What happens when you mix the two? You get Cards Against Humanity’s latest expansion: America Votes .

America Votes is two distinct collections. One is a $4 add-on pack for Hillary. The other is a $4 add-on pack for Trump. The site has a running tally on which candidate sells more, yet in a particularly lovely phrased burn, the company explains:

At the end of this promotion, Cards Against Humanity will tally up the sales of both packs, and depending on which pack gets more support, we will donate all the money in support of Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

This sort of partisanship is to be expected, given the company’s relationship to the Obama campaign and general, quite reasonable propensity to oppose electing arguably senile, xenophobic businessmen for President. In fact, while we know nothing about the actual expansion cards themselves, the entire America Votes site is a pretty sick burn on Trump. Like these gems from its FAQ:

“Are these available internationally?

This promotion is only available in the United States. If you don’t currently live in the United States, good.

Why can’t I buy a pack for Gary Johnson or Jill Stein?

Just skip the middleman and vote for Trump.

I’m mad and I want to tell you about my political views.

Certainly. Please email EntitledWhining@CardsAgainstHumanity.com.”

So buy a pack (or maybe consider this version for design nerds instead), crack yourself an America, and try to enjoy the rest of 2016. Because at least as of now, Trump is polling poorly enough for this to be a little bit funny again.