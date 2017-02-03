A Guide To The $13.4 Billion Biodesign Industry

Synthetic biology is a rapidly growing market, expected to reach $13.4 billion by 2019 . Often called bioengineering or biodesign, the field is increasingly relevant to designers. Below, we explain what exactly biodesign is and why everyone working in design today should, at the very least, be aware of it.

Put simply, biodesign is the intersection between biology and design: It’s a growing movement (literally) of scientists, artists, and designers that integrates organic processes and materials into the creation of our buildings, our products, and even our clothing. That can mean, for example, growing a chair out of mycelium, the mushroom fungus that makes for a surprisingly durable material for furniture. It can mean actually altering the DNA of living organisms using genetic engineering techniques, such as with GMO foods.

Both of those examples are possible because of recent advancements in technology—another important aspect of biodesign. For centuries, people have been designing, controlling, and altering microorganisms—think pasteurization, or even selective breeding. But recent technological advances are raising the stakes. For example, digital design and fabrication tools, like 3D printers, enable Dutch designer Joris Laarman to build a chair modeled after bone tissue development. Advances in biological engineering have allowed synthetic biologists to fabricate leather by culturing collagen protein from animal cells, and genetically alter baker’s yeast to take on a flower’s fragrance.

Thanks to advances in computing, our machines can now read and write with DNA. When it comes to working with living organisms, we’re able to iterate faster and design with more precision. Proponents of biodesign see this as a way to build things and create products more sustainably, since living things grow and multiply with little energy, and could replace toxic materials. There’s no doubt that being able to engineer living systems will improve our quality of life by being kinder to our environment than current methods of building and industry—but it also brings up ethical concerns, as the ability to alter living organisms could have disastrous consequences in the wrong hands.

The rise of biodesign puts designers in a unique position. Some see bioengineering as the next wave of industry, meaning that industrial designers will be swapping plastic, metal, wood, and other materials that take energy to produce with living materials, like fungi or bacteria.

Others see biodesign as an entirely new design discipline, one in which synthetic biologists design synthetic meats, flavors, cosmetic ingredients, and other products by tweaking and manipulating DNA sequences. With computers that write DNA code like computer code, scientists have the ability to design and iterate through processes that look similar to the ones web designers use. In this sense, biologists become a new type of designer, working with a very powerful substrate: life.

The exciting thing about the emerging field of biodesign is that it is made up of both scientists and designers, and often the most significant projects are the ones that see the two disciplines partnering up. Artist and designers need the scientific know-how of biologists, while biologists benefit from the big-picture thinking and outside perspective of artists and designers. Equally as important, synthetic biology will have major implications for our future—from food to medicine to manufacturing—and will need designers to help communicate that to the broader public.