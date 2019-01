You wouldn’t expect the company that built IKEA’s website to open its own coffee shop, but that’s the sort of expansive strategy driving Huge, the digital design firm that’s getting more interested in physical design by the day .

We visited Huge’s headquarters in Dumbo, Brooklyn, where we spoke to CEO Aaron Shapiro about how his team imagines the future of code and pixels when there are so very few rules, and how technologies like machine learning and AI will only further democratize the web.