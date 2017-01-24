Kuri, Ozlo, Cujo: Why Do So Many Robot Names Sound Alike?

Say those five times fast, and you could be speaking an entirely different language. But these aren’t just words: They’re the names of a slew of automated home robots and virtual assistants–all of which seem to be in competition for the cutest name. Their names also sound astonishingly similar–and according to the linguist and verbal branding expert Christopher Johnson, there are a host of reasons why. “They sound friendly, they sound like names, and they sound like diminutive names or nicknames,” Johnson says. “They sound like the kind of names you might give your dog.” Most of the names end in a vowel, a structure that can often be found in human nicknames–Johnson calls it “the cute property.”

Jibo

For companies trying to convince consumers that these artificially intelligent robots are helpful, not scary, giving them a cute name seems like one of the first steps. Compared to the menacing fictional robots Ultron (from the Marvel Universe) or Gort (from the classic film The Day the Earth Stood Still)–both of which have harsh closed syllable names that seem massive and heavy–family-friendly home robots like Yobi and Kuri sound fluffy and just plain adorable.

This kind of two-syllable word is a linguistic pattern that’s easy to pronounce across languages.

But beyond the cute property, Johnson says that companies choose this kind of two-syllable word because it’s a linguistic pattern that’s easy to pronounce across languages. For products that increasingly compete in a global marketplace, using word structures that are found in many different idioms is vital for marketing’s sake. Consonant-vowel-consonant vowel is the ideal word form, and several of the robot names fit this structure; others, like the chatbot Ozlo and the robot platform system Arlo, follow the vowel-consonant-consonant vowel form. These structures are also distinctive enough to act as a hot word for conversational interfaces–and often have URLs still available.

While the structures of these words echo that of simple words and nicknames, they’re also recognizably not human names, an important differentiator for companies trying to quite literally set their products apart from the crowd. If the bot were named Bob, for instance, it might mistakenly answer you when your Uncle Bob is around.

Kuri Photos

But Johnson thinks there’s a more insidious reason why companies are opting for cute names that remain distinct from human names–and it has to do with the increased anthropomorphism of our gadgets. Many of these bots have stylized facial features: For instance, Toyota’s concept car that debuted at CES 2017 has headlights that look like eyes, and its AI, named Yui, was developed using Disney’s 12 steps of animation in order to appear more lifelike.

“I think there’s this concept of the uncanny valley in robot design.”

But while we might want our bots to have the semblance of a personality (including a sense of humor), we don’t necessarily want them to seem too human. “I think there’s this concept of the uncanny valley in robot design,” Johnson says. “If you give a robot a real human name, like Robert, or Hal, from [the sci-fi movie] 2001, then you’re trying so hard to humanize the robot that it seems creepy. Even while making the robot humanlike, [the name] has to acknowledge that the robot isn’t actually human.”